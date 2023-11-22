CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Fresh Meat Market said they’ve seen hundreds of last-minute shoppers this week. The store is located off HWY 501 on Fourth Avenue.

One of the workers told News13 that between Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ve sold 83 fresh turkeys and that’s not including frozen ones.

The doors have stayed swinging as people have come in to purchase their Thanksgiving meat of choice.

Conway Fresh Meat Market has sold more than 100 fresh hogs since yesterday and said it’s a thanksgiving hit.

Owner, Randal Lewis, said he’s seen people from different counties and states come to shop.

Lewis said last week, they started taking orders for items to be picked up this week. Lewis said he hasn’t seen a huge increase in price from last year but said sometimes it’s challenging to get needed items because of shortages.

Since the pandemic, the store has seen an increase in business and Lewis said it’s important to maintain supply at a low price. He said the more product they buy, the cheaper it is for them and they ask for a bigger supply during the holiday season.

“We stay fully supplied, you know, year-round,” Lewis said. “We make sausage in house fresh country sausage, we make BBQ sauce, we make chili, barbeque, and we have a frozen selection of crab legs, shrimp, frozen vegetables, smoked product. We have some of everything.”

Lewis said the store will be closed on Thanksgiving and he and his family will be eating ham, turkey, chicken, and a little bit of everything they have in store.