CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has the first look inside the Conway Fire Department’s new training facility.

The facility emulates a structure and will allow fire personnel to conduct in-house live fire training.

“The walls here, you can see it’s a bigger opening than a standard doorway and that gives us the opportunity to move the door from here to here,” Deputy Fire Chief Jason Perzan said. “It will also rotate the partition, it’s a makeshift partition this way and we can compartmentalize. Therefore, changing the environment to avoid complacency.”

The city said the construction was about $175,000, a project that has been long-awaited in Conway.

“This has been a discussion from our fire department with city council literally for decades, as long as I can remember,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said.

Fire officials said the department uses a process it calls “clean burning” to simulate a fire.

“And we’ll light that on fire, let the conditions deteriorate a little bit,” Perzan said. “It’ll introduce the fire fighters to heat in a controlled environment, as well as minimal zero visibility environment and allow them to go in and extinguish the fire and conduct victim searches under realistic conditions.”

The facility also has other features like windows, staircases and multiple floors to mimic the different types of structures in the city.

“This gives us the opportunity to be able to navigate firehoses and conduct searches up stairwells,” Perzan said.

Conway officials said the building should be complete sometime next month. Once the weather cools down, the fire department will begin burn trainings.