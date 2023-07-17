CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette was in Conway on Monday morning to designate Conway as the first South Carolina Trail Town.

The event was an effort to attract people to the city through its’ nature trails and paths. The group led hikers along two miles of trails in downtown Conway.

A Coastal Carolina University official said the creation of a Conway / CCU greenway, on top of the trails recognized in the designation, will make the space between downtown Conway and CCU’s campus a pathway — instead of what some people might see as an obstacle.

“Conway citizens and our students, staff and faculty will not only have the opportunity to traverse the space between downtown and campus, but they will also come together to share that space,” said Sara Hottinger, a CCU dean. “To create meaning together as they cross the Waccamaw and explore the green spaces and wetlands via bicycles and pedestrian trails.”

SC7 is a statewide effort to get people outdoors and involved in our ecosystems. Tom Mullikin, an SC7 official, said beyond the health and nature benefits, trails and natural attractions are what makes ecotourism thrive.

“So what you’re doing here, you are driving the train that’s going to continue to drive our economy in South Carolina for generations,” Mullikin said.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the city’s decades-long efforts to build its trail system makes it the ideal inaugural South Carolina Trail Town candidate.

“Conway’s pathways and trails master plan is a dynamic document that has never been left to collect dust,” she said.

Evette said Conway perfectly exemplifies how to revitalize small-town main streets. She said the designation is a new selling point for the city.

Evette said she expects it will make people come to explore the trails and stay to enjoy the small-town gems it offers.

“Making the difference and cleaning up our small towns, getting everyone back to Main Street with wonderful restaurants and shops, you are the heartbeat of our economy,” Evette said.