CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Big changes are coming to the campus of Coastal Carolina University as the school continues growing at a record pace.

The university recently announced plans for a new indoor practice facility, a new health and human performance facility and parking garage. Plans for more residence halls are also in the works.

The indoor practice facility is first on the agenda. CCU plans to break ground on the $20 million, 93,000-square-foot facility on Sept. 7, and it’s expected to be completed by January 2025.

The facility, which will be located south of Brooks Stadium, will include a full-size synthetic turf football field; a tower for coaches; a training room; video recording platforms; lighting and sound systems; restrooms; and storage space.

It’s the largest donor-fund project CCU history, and CCU President Michael T. Benson said a facility like this has always been a part of the plan as the university keeps up with its growth.

“The entire county’s growing,” Benson said. “Everybody has discovered Horry County and everything that our community has to offer, and the university really wants to be a partner with all of our local community partners and be a good citizen and attract people to campus for athletic events and concerts and lectures and cultural activities.”

Benson said the facility will have many uses.

“This will be used for a lot of different purposes, for graduation staging, and for camps and for intramurals and club sports,” he said. “But this is a project that allows, particularly our football team during those summer months when you never know what the weather’s gonna do, to have a place where they can practice and prepare, get out of the heat.”

Benson said the facility is important because the school’s growing athletics program is attracting more and more students to the Conway campus.

“It’s amazing how many of these students have heard about the university, yes, because of our academic programs, but they remember seeing the Chanticleers in our unique colors on a TV broadcast, on a baseball game, a football game,” he said.

Last year, CCU had more students on campus than housing could handle, prompting the university to put up some students in a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s not optimal,” said Steve Harrison, vice president for auxiliary enterprises. “As we have spaces available throughout the fall and spring semester, we’re trying to bring students back as we can.”

Benson said added the university expects to see continued record enrollment in the fall.

“This looks like it will be our biggest freshman class ever again, on top of last year’s record,” he said. “So it’s growth, it’s wonderful, but we also have some needs that we’re going to address now and in the future.”