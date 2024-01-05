CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested by Conway police for allegedly choking and punching a woman in the face repeatedly at a hotel room in Conway, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

Michael Delano Peters was charged with second degree domestic violence and kidnapping, according to online booking records.

According to documents, police were called to Sure Stay by Best Western in Conway on Wednesday in reference to a disturbance in a hotel room.

When police arrived, it was determined a physical altercation had occurred. Police said they observed significant injury on the victim.

Police said the victim had injuries on her throat from being choked. Photographs were taken of the incident and of the victim’s injuries, documents show.

Police said they noted Peters had minor injuries such as scratches on his forearms that were consistent with defensive wounds, the documents state.

This led officers to believe that Peters was the primary aggressor in the altercation, documents show. The report also states the victim and Peters live together.

Peters was released the next day from the Horry County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond. According to online booking records, Peters was arrested a week prior to this incident for third degree domestic violence.