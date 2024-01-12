CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony has ended in the murder trial of Steven O’Hara, who is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man at a bar in Conway in November 2020.

Closing arguments must still take place before jurors can begin deliberating the case in Horry County Circuit Court.

O’Hara testified Thursday morning on the third day of his murder trial that he did not know the victim until the day of the deadly shooting.

O’Hara, who is charged in the death of Paul Mishoe, testified that he did not know Mishoe before the shooting on Nov. 20, 2020, and that their initial interaction was at CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway when Mishoe stopped him outside a restroom and made a remark about his wife.

He testified that the two men spoke about the remark being inappropriate and that after that everything was fine between them until they were leaving the bar.

O’Hara testified that Mishoe waved him down as he was leaving the bar and said O’Hara had embarrassed him inside the bar. He then testified that Mishoe pushed him to the ground.

As he was getting up, O’Hara testified that a bartender came out and he told her that he had fallen. When he got up from the ground, O’Hara said Mishoe hugged him and kissed him on the forehead.

O’Hara testified that he then went to get his wife and leave the bar. However, he testified that before he got on his motorcycle to leave, Mishoe called him over and said he had embarrassed him inside and called him a “bitch.”

O’Hara testified that Mishoe then hit him in the back of the head. He said she was scared that he was going to get hit again, so he pulled out his gun and shot behind him.

O’Hara said when he turned around, he saw Mishoe holding his neck and that he fell into the parking spot next to his truck.

Earlier Thursday, one of the jurors in the case said he saw a news report about the trial while at home. However, he told Judge Alex Hyman that the report did not affect his opinion about the case.

The jury heard from several prosecution witnesses on Tuesday, including a crime scene investigator who testified that he saw Mishoe on the ground near the truck with a “significant” injury and a bandage on the front of his throat. He also testified that he saw gunpowder residue on his threat and damage to the back of his neck.

* * * Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.