CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held his girlfriend at gunpoint and demanded that she drive from a home in Conway to another residence in Kingstree, according to a police report and warrants.

Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Conway police were called to a home on Fourth Avenue on Oct. 5, the day after the alleged incident, and talked to the victim and her mother. According to the police report, the victim had just been released from the emergency department at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Marion.

The police report said the woman suffered injuries to her face and forearms and a bite mark on her right arm during a fight with her boyfriend, who took her phone and verbally threatened to kill her and her child.

He then allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and forced her to drive her mother’s car to Marion County, where she was able to escape to a gas station and call 911, the report said. The man was later arrested by Marion County authorities.

Pressley was booked in the Horry County jail on Oct. 12.