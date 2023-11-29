CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for his third drug offense, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A jury in Horry County convicted Rodney Nesmith, 52, of Kingstree, for the distribution of cocaine. His trial began on Monday and Judge Paul Burch sentenced him on Tuesday, the release said.

Assistant Solicitor David Beamer thanked all of the agencies who worked together on the case.

“I would like to thank the officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and forensic analysts with the Horry County Police Department’s drug lab for all their hard work on the case,” Beamer said.