Man convicted of killing Conway teen waives right to parole hearing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man convicted of the 1991 killing of a student in Conway has waived his right to a parole hearing, according to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Johnnie “Ken” Register’s hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9, according to Anita Dantzler, the department’s director of public information. He is next eligible for a hearing in two years.

Register was imprisoned for raping and killing 17-year-old Crystal Faye Todd.

An online petition created a month ago called for Register to be denied probation.

“Ken was supposed to be one of Crystal’s best friends and was even a pall bearer at Crystal’s funeral,” the petition, posted on Change.org, reads. “Ken confessed to the crimes and was convicted on, among other evidence, his DNA found at the crime scene.”

The petition states that Horry County citizens do not think Register can be rehabilitated.

“Even his name still brings fear to many residents,” the petition reads.

As of Friday afternoon, the petition had received more than 2,631 signatures.