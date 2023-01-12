CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a Halloween night shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Jamarion Dakwane Sherman of Conway allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop that had six people inside. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and found several bullet holes outside the home.

Sherman was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released after posting bonds totaling $65,000, according to online jail records.

An original police report did not indicate whether anyone was hurt in the shooting.

