CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting another man in the leg in Conway in April was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder.

Authorities also charged Shaheem Taejohn Johnson, 26, with possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting, which happened on April 20 in the area of Church Street and Sixth Avenue.

According to a police report obtained by News13, the victim said he was walking on Sixth Avenue near the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ when a single shot was fired from a red truck that came up behind him. The victim was hit in the right leg just below the knee, the report said.

After being shot, the report said the man went to a nearby residence where he got help treating the wound from someone he knew. He then walked down Sixth Avenue toward Church Street, called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

Johnson was not arrested until Sunday when an officer saw him near Pine Street and determined that he had two outstanding warrants related to the shooting, the report said.

Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Saturday morning on bonds totaling $100,000. He posted bond and was released later on Saturday.

