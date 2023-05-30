HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Loris man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of another man at a Waffle House restaurant in Conway turned himself in to authorities on Monday to begin serving his sentence, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Chancey Rashon Deval Hickman entered a guilty plea on May 15 in Horry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The judge then suspended his sentence to five years of active prison time and five years of probation.

After entering his plea, Hickman asked if he could “self-report” to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The judge agreed, and Hickman turned himself in on Monday.

Hickman was charged in the killing of Branden Harshaw, 34, who died in the shooting at the Waffle House along Highway 501 near Bethel Drive. The shooting happened in June 2021.

Warrants indicated that Hickman shot Harshaw after he was asked to leave the restaurant after a fight.