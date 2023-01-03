CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department/Facebook

Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said.

It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 Nissan Altima, according to police.

McCann has gray hair and blue eyes, police said. He is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on McCann’s location is asked to call the CPD at 843-248-1790.