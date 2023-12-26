CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County will have to move out of its Conway-based kitchen by the end of the week.

The faith-based organization suspended its services on Dec. 15, leaving many without assistance over the holidays. Now, they’re days away from closing their doors and being left without a facility to serve the community.

Their former kitchen, where they’ve served thousands of people, was empty and dark on Tuesday.

“It’s been kind of somber, I guess you would say,” CEO Michael Snuggs said. “It’s just, you know, not knowing what the next step is, not when knowing when the Lord is going to move, it’s not always an easy place to be in.”

Meals on Wheels helps, serves and delivers meals to people who are homebound, elderly or terminally ill. Snuggs said its headquarters and kitchen have been located in Conway for two years.

He said when the organization first came to Horry County four years ago, it served more than 2,500 per week.

“Now we’re serving nothing and we’re hoping for a temporary solution in the coming weeks until we can find a home,” Snuggs said. “But at this point, we haven’t found the right situation to step into to continue at the level of excellence that we strive.”

Walking into the former kitchen, Snuggs said he feels a sense of gratitude rather than bitterness. He knows Meals on Wheels has helped many people over the years.

“We are the meals, but we are the wellness check, we are the family visit, we are the social interaction,” he said. “That’s who we are. That’s what we encompass.”

Snuggs said since suspending operations, they’ve received 40 meal requests. That’s 40 people not receiving the help they desperately need, especially over the holidays. He said they need prayers and a long-term solution.

“I believe the community deserves a permanent facility so that our goal is not paying rent, our goal is feeding and meeting the demand,” he said.

He said he’s been impacted by many struggles in his life. He keeps his head held high now, knowing he can rely on his faith.

“Now that I know who He is, this season, to me, is I’m expectant,” Snuggs said. “I’m in waiting and I have hope, like you said.”

Snuggs said his 2024 goal is to be debt-free and to continue to serve many more people in need.