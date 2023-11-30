CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A faith-based organization that provides meals to thousands of older residents on the Grand Strand plans to suspend its services in the middle of the Christmas holiday season while it continues to look for a new home.

Meals of Wheels of Horry & Georgetown County, Inc. said Wednesday night that it has stopped taking new applications for meals and will suspend services on Dec. 15.

“We are no longer accepting new applications for meals,” the post said. “As of 15 December we will be temporarily suspending services until Jesus provides our next location. Please pray for the thousands of seniors we serve.”

The organization received a $75,000 challenge grant from an anonymous donor in September as it faced a December deadline to find a new home as a result of a 100% increase in rent, officials said. The grant was to have been paid if Meals on Wheels could successfully raise sufficient funds from other sources.

At the time, officials said Meals on Wheels said had gone from serving 300 meals per week to 2,500, an 800% increase.

Last month, the group said it was in need of volunteers for its Secret Santa program, which provides food to more than 500 grandparents each week.

Meals on Wheels is currently located in Conway at the corner of Singleton Ridge Road and Highway 501 in the Food Lion plaza.

Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County, Inc. glorifies our Lord Jesus Christ by providing home delivered meals and fellowship to the homebound, elderly and terminally ill. Our meals are free of charge to qualified applicants with no reliable means of getting groceries or safely preparing meals, regardless of ability to pay.

