CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels opened their second location on the Grand Strand at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Conway this morning.

The organization has been in Horry and Georgetown counties for more than 11 years, and they have grown rapidly.

CEO of the Horry and Georgetown County Meals on Wheels, Michael Tyler, said that since their inception they have only grown.

“Now we are getting about 14 new clients every week,” Tyler said.

When they started the organization on the Grand Strand, they only had 35 clients. Now, they have more than 300.

The new facility will allow for more volunteer shifts, more room for food storage and a bigger space for community members to come in and serve together.

Meals on Wheels is an organization that provides food and company to senior citizens in need.

Tyler said that to him, Meals on Wheels is more than just a food service. It is an organization that helps people who are often forgotten feel special and taken care of.

“I have done a lot of things in my life,” Tyler said. “I grew up in Myrtle Beach. I’ve done three deployments to Afghanistan, and until I started serving Jesus, I didn’t know what a real impact was.”