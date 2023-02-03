CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were issued citations for underage drinking and having fake IDs after a compliance check Jan. 28 at multiple bars near Coastal Carolina University, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to Crooked Floor Tavern along Highway 544 and observed at least eight people who had alcoholic drinks and wrist bands indicating they were at least 21 years old but were actually underage, according to the report.

The people involved saw officers and tried to leave but were stopped by officers, according to the report.

One woman threw her drink in the trash and tried to leave, according to the report. Officers questioned her and she said she was 19 years old.

The woman was found with two driver’s licenses, one from New Hampshire and another from Pennsylvania, according to the report. SLED agents determined the ID from Pennsylvania was fake and the New Hampshire ID was real.

Officers also went to a bar in the 676 Highway 544, which is listed on Google Maps as The Coop Bar and Grill, and performed the same compliance check, according to the report.

There were three people at the second location who were underage but had 21+ wristbands, according to the report. Officers determined all three people had fake IDs.

The people who were involved were issued citations, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.