CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., according to ESPN Events.

The change comes as a result of the 2023 Bahamas Bowl being played at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte because of ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl was originally set for Dec. 18, but the Bahamas Bowl will now be played that day. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl featured Marshall and the University of Connecticut, with Marshall winning 28-14.