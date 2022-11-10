HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child, according to the solicitor’s office.

Dale Buckley, 35, was charged with 2 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, booking records show.

The assaults occurred in 2020, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim was under 11 years old.

Buckley was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the solicitor’s office said. He must also wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life once he is released from prison.