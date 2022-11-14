CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman pleaded guilty to drug charges on Nov. 7 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Maura Bomar, 34, was arrested on a total of seven charges, including one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the solicitor’s office said.

Bomar was previously held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center from Sept. 14 until Thursday, booking records show.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Bomar to 15 years for the heroin charge and 10 years for the cocaine charge, according to the solicitor’s office. The sentences are to be served concurrently.