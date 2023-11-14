CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s Annette Peagler traded the anchor desk Tuesday morning for the classroom.

Peagler participated in Horry County Schools’ “Principal for a Day” event. She served as the principal of Conway High School, shadowing under Assistant Principal Lindy Williams.

This was the first year the event is back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peagler sat in on classes, filled out assignments for teachers and connected with students.

It was a rewarding day, giving her a new-found appreciation for Horry County’s administrators and students.