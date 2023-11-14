CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s Annette Peagler traded the anchor desk Tuesday morning for the classroom.
Peagler participated in Horry County Schools’ “Principal for a Day” event. She served as the principal of Conway High School, shadowing under Assistant Principal Lindy Williams.
This was the first year the event is back since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peagler sat in on classes, filled out assignments for teachers and connected with students.
It was a rewarding day, giving her a new-found appreciation for Horry County’s administrators and students.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.