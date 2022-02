No one was injured after a houseboat caught fire on Feb. 9, 2022 in Conway. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A houseboat fire was extinguished Wednesday morning in the Conway area of Horry County, according to officials.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 9:45 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire was extinguished, as of 11 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows that the houseboat’s structure was completely burned..