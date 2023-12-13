MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Bowl is set to kick off the college football bowl season this Saturday at 11 a.m. when Georgia Southern takes on Ohio University at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

Officials say the bowl game has become a significant event — not just for football fans, but also for the Myrtle Beach community. With many new things happening this year, officials expect the turnout to be larger than ever.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is the first of 44 bowl games this season. Both Georgia Southern (6-6 of the Sun Belt Conference) and Ohio (9-3 of the Mid-American Conference) have been on the Grand Strand since Tuesday, practicing and participating in a number of pregame events.

This is the fourth year of the game, but the first year that both teams have brought their bands and cheerleaders down for the game, meaning even more hotel rooms are booked throughout the week.

It’s also the first time a team from the Mid-American Conference is playing in the game.

Jonathan Paris, the executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, says he hopes the game being on a different day than previous years will make for a larger crowd.

“We certainly hope that, you know, being on a Saturday, which is kind of an easier day for a lot of people without having work or kids at school. So, we certainly hope that’ll translate into a larger crowd,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve seen steady growth in the bowl game every year. Last year, we had about 12,000. So, you know, we certainly hope that kind of growth trajectory continues, but we’ll kind of see how it all works out on Saturday.”

Paris said the crowds have steadily grown each year, partly because of the teams playing in the bowl.

“I think also the thing we’ve seen is a lot more locals have taken advantage of the bowl game being here. There’s only, you know, 36 or 37 cities in the country that actually have a bowl game,” he said. “So, we’re very fortunate to have one, and you know, in things that we do hear from the chamber and the CVB, it’s always great to create opportunities for our local residents as well. Also, it’s a great tourism driver, but this sort of feeds the local resident portion of what we try to do as well.”

The current average ticket price for this year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl is $59, according to SeatGeek.