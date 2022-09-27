CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University requires freshmen and sophomore students to live on campus, but this year the school welcomed its largest freshman class and residential halls could not hold all of the students.

CCU has more than 60 residential buildings and more than 4,700 dorm beds on campus, and this year, the combined number of first- and second-year students exceeded that number.

Steve Harrison, vice president for auxiliary enterprises, said this year’s enrollment was unusual.

“One of the things we anticipate every year…is some degree of melt,” Harrison said. “Those are students who were excited to come to Coastal and something changes … and they’re not gonna come to Coastal in the fall. This year, that didn’t happen in the way that we have historically seen it.”

That meant that there were more students than expected, prompting a need for additional housing that led to more than 140 students being relocated to a nearby off-campus apartment, The Pier, and a Myrtle Beach hotel, The Four Points Sheraton.

“It’s not optimal,” Harrison said. “As we have spaces available throughout the fall and spring semester, we’re trying to bring students back as we can.”

The Pier is less than a mile from campus, but the Four Points is more than seven miles away.

The university is providing transportation to campus for students in both alternative housing situations. They continue to work to make the routes as efficient and convenient as possible.

“Our two-shuttle service that we have right now between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., we might need to run that as late as 7 p.m.,” Harrison said. “We’re hearing from some students that it’s not quite getting me back for dinner the way I’d like, or a class that overlaps as we go from two shuttles to one.”

Harrison said having students live that far off campus is not an ideal situation.

“[Those students] are not gonna be able to, just be around all the kind of vibe of what’s happening in the student life experience that we hope for, and we’re so proud of here at Coastal Carolina University,” Harrison said. “So, it’s not optimal.”

However, Harrison said the university decided it would be better to have students together farther from campus rather than closer to campus but separated.

He said the students he has talked to have given the experience of living in a hotel mixed reviews.

“It is not the circumstance that they’re hoping for,” Harrison said. “I think they like that there’s kind of some weekly housekeeping services. They like the queen-size beds. They like the pool and the gym and the restaurant that’s right there.”

CCU currently has 15 residential communities on campus and more than 60 individual buildings. If growth continues the way it has been, building more dorms could be in the future.

“As a housing person, I would love to build more residence halls, but that’s not a quick process,” Harrison said. “We have to make really purposeful decisions as an institution about not only what we’d love to see happen in the next few years, but what will it mean when you build a residence hall for the next 30, 50, 100 years for this institution’s future.”

Harrison said the school’s No. 1 priority is making sure that everyone who wants to attend CCU can.

“We end up with the kind of cliche, good problem to have where it’s like, ‘oh my goodness, we have all these folks who wanna come be with us and we need to find a spot for them,’” Harrison said.

Even if that means that upperclassmen need to move on from the on-campus housing they have grown to enjoy so much.

“We have juniors and seniors who want to stay with us for their third and fourth year, and so we’re getting into a season now where we’re gonna have to tell those juniors and seniors, we love you, we’re gonna give you a big hug, but you gotta go live off campus because we need to prioritize first-year students,” Harrison said.