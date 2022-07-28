CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Conway, according to police.
The shooting happened in the area of 12th Avenue and Elm Street, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.
