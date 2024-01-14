CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The senior assistant solicitor for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is reacting after the murder conviction and sentencing of Stephen O’Hara.

O’Hara was found guilty on Friday of murder, presenting a firearm, and possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“In my 30 years of prosecution, this is one of the most senseless murders I have ever seen,” Mary-Ellen Walter said in a news release from the solicitor’s office on Sunday. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Conway and Horry County Police Departments, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and especially the civilian witnesses and Ryan Woodard, who testified to the events of that tragic night. Hopefully, this brings some measure of comfort to the victims and their families and allows them to, at least, begin the healing process.”

O’Hara shot and killed 30-year-old Paul Mishoe at a bar in Conway in November 2020. He testified Thursday morning on the third day of the trial.

He said he did not know Mishoe before the shooting on Nov. 20, 2020, and that their initial interaction was at CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway when Mishoe stopped him outside a restroom and made a remark about his wife.

He testified that the two men spoke about the remark being inappropriate and that after that everything was fine between them until they were leaving the bar.

O’Hara testified that Mishoe waved him down as he was leaving the bar and said O’Hara had embarrassed him inside the bar. He then testified that Mishoe pushed him to the ground.

As he was getting up, O’Hara testified that a bartender came out and he told her that he had fallen. When he got up from the ground, O’Hara said Mishoe hugged him and kissed him on the forehead.

O’Hara testified that he then went to get his wife and leave the bar. However, he testified that before he got on his motorcycle to leave, Mishoe called him over and said he had embarrassed him inside and called him a “bitch.”

O’Hara testified that Mishoe then hit him in the back of the head. He said she was scared that he was going to get hit again, so he pulled out his gun and shot behind him.