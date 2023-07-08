CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – An estimated 1,267 members out of the Dunn Shortcut Substation will experience a power outage, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Electric Cooperative.

According to the post, crews are working to repair a broken pole after a car crash Saturday morning.

Crews are planning to back feed all impacted members, but members will experience an outage as crews work through this process, officials said.

Following the backfeed, crews will begin replacing the pole and making necessary repairs. Once the pole is replaced and repairs are made, crews will return the system to normal and when the system is returned to normal, members will experience an outage, officials said.

Horry Electric Cooperative thanked its members for their patience and asked them to obey all traffic signals and instructions from any law enforcement.

Count on New13 for updates.