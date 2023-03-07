CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An overnight fire damaged the former Whittemore school building in Conway, authorities said.

The fire at the building located at 1904 Maple Street broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Conway Fire Department. The fire is under control, but as of 7 a.m., crews were still at the scene working to extinguish hot spots.

The building has been in disrepair since it was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in September 2016. It was condemned by the city in 2019.

No injuries have been reported and Horry Street remains closed between Maple and Rhue streets, the city said. Authorities have asked people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.