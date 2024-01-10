CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway High School parent is looking for answers about what options are available for parents who can’t afford required graduation materials.

Christina Youngblood is a single mom to a Conway High School senior. She said she’s tried to get help for nearly three months from both school officials and Jostens, a graduation supply company. She said neither could help her.

“It shouldn’t be this hard for you to straighten something like this out,” Youngblood said.

Youngblood received an email in October from her son’s school and Jostens saying graduation material orders have to be submitted by March.

She says she knew graduation materials would be expensive. She didn’t know just the cap, gown and tassel, which are required to walk across the stage this spring, are $96 including shipping and taxes.

“The senior packages are outrageously priced — it is so expensive,” Youngblood said. “And the cap and gown, he’s only going to wear one day, one time.”

She sent an email to Jostens on Nov. 2 explaining her situation, asking if there was a rental program or payment plan available. Jostens said her son’s school might be able to help.

Youngblood then reached out to a school counselor, principal and vice principal. The counselor told her it does not offer any alternative payment plans. She never heard back from the principal or vice principal.

“I hit a brick wall in every direction that I turned, and I tried,” she said. “And it’s just like they just told me how it was and that there was nothing else they could do, and I think that’s sad.”

News13 reached out to Horry County Schools to ask what assistance it offers parents who can’t afford graduation materials. HCS said several former students donate their cap and gown for future use, but the school initially told Youngblood that Jostens changes the color every year.

HCS added that the principal would now be able to work with both Youngblood and her son to secure a cap and gown.

But Youngblood said she knows she’s not the only parent going through this. She said resources need to be made readily available so no one else has to experience what her and her son have.

“I don’t think they should be punished and not be able to walk across the stage after they’ve worked so hard for all those years,” Youngblood said.

She hopes Jostens or Horry County Schools implements an accessible payment plan or recyclable program going forward.

After this story aired on News13 First Edition, a viewer offered to help Youngblood pay for the materials.