CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday in Conway, according to city spokesperson June Wood.
The person was hit on Wright Boulevard, Wood said. The roadway is closed near 5th Avenue and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Serious injuries were reported, according to Wood.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.