CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday in Conway, according to city spokesperson June Wood.

The person was hit on Wright Boulevard, Wood said. The roadway is closed near 5th Avenue and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Serious injuries were reported, according to Wood.

