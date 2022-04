CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Conway, according to police.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. at the area of Boundary Street and Main Street, according to a social media post from the department. Serious injuries were also reported.

One land of traffic was temporarily closed, but had reopened as of about 7 a.m.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released and further details were not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.