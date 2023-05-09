CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has “serious injuries” after a stabbing Tuesday morning in Conway, according to police.
The reported stabbing happened in the 900 block of Tenth Avenue, police said.
The Conway Police Department added the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Three people were detained, police said.
Officers will stay on scene during the investigation.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.