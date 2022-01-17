Police arrest man wanted in alleged assault at Conway apartment complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old man who allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon at an apartment complex on Highway 544 in Conway was arrested on Saturday, according to online records of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Curtis Michael Warden of Little River was arrested by Conway police and charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a $5,000 bond and released from jail Sunday afternoon.

Police have not said when the alleged incident happened, but he was identified in a Facebook post on Jan. 11 that said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

No additional details about the investigation were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-248-1790.

