HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in scrubs.

Gilbert Henderson, 22, was last seen on Singleton Ridge Road outside of Conway, according to social media posts from the Horry County Police Department.

Henderson is 6′ 5″ and weighs 140 lbs, according to police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call (843) 248-1520.