CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police responded Monday morning to a “suspicious” person with a gun at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University, according to Conway spokesperson June Wood.

Police were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the Patriots Hollow Apartments off of Highway 544, Wood said. The person has been detained and there were no injuries. The person’s name has not been released.

The university sent out an alert at 7:22 a.m. asking people in the area to shelter in place. About 15 minutes later, the university sent out another alert saying the scene was cleared.

It’s the second incident at an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University in two days. On Sunday, 17-year-old Joshua McPherson died in a shooting at the Coastal Club Apartments.

Sunday’s shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.