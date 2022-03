CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police need help identifying a male suspect who is wanted for presenting a firearm.

Around 10 p.m. on March 8, a man was caught on camera presenting a firearm at the Murphy Express on 2735 Church Street, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and beard and was driving a white or grey Ford F250.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)248-1790.