Police search for missing man last seen near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 11 near Conway, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Parker Caldrain, 42, of Conway, was reported missing after a welfare check on Jan. 23, the report said. None of the three people who police talked to reported having had contact with Caldrain since Jan. 11.

Caldrain is 5-foot-9, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to an Horry County Police Department social-media post. He has He drives a white 1997 GMC Sierra with a South Carolina license plate.

According to the police report, Caldrain’s phone is turned off.

Anyone with information about Caldrain’s location is asked to call 843-915-8477 or 843-248-1520.