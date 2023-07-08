CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A planned power outage is underway in Conway as crews work to repair a power supply pole that was struck by a car in a crash Saturday morning, Conway police said in a Facebook post.
The planned power outage will affect traffic on Church Street, Highway 501, Cultra Road, El Bethel Road, and Highway 378.
Police said the repairs will be completed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to impact traffic signals and businesses in the immediate area.
Police provided people travelling in these areas’ alternate routes:
-Traffic from Cultra Road will only be able to turn right onto Church St/Hwy 501 towards Aynor.
-Traffic from El Bethel Road will only be able to turn right onto Church St/Hwy 501 towards Conway/Beach Bound.
-No traffic from El Bethel Rd or Cultra Rd will be traveling across the intersection at Church St/Hwy 501.
Police ask travelers to use caution and follow the direction of officers.
