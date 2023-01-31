CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road in Irmo, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49. The Powerball was 5, and the Power Play was 2x. Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $653 million for Wednesday’s drawing, according to the release. It is the 8th-largest jackpot ever offered.