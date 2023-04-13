CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 4.3 mil property tax increase, 5% pay raises for all employees and 120 new positions are included in a proposed $767 million budget being discussed Thursday by Horry County leaders.

The budget would be a 13% increase over the current one. The new budget goes into effect on July 1.

The proposed tax increase would result in the owner of a $250,000 home in an unincorporated area of Horry County paying an additional $43 in taxes annually. Property owners in Myrtle Beach or other municipalities would only pay $33 more because they would not be paying for county fire service.

County council will have the first reading of the budget on Thursday. The third and final reading is scheduled for June 6.

News13’s Manny Martinez is covering Thursday’s daylong budget retreat for county leaders and will have complete coverage during our afternoon and evening newscasts.