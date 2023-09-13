CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have shut down the Waccamaw Coast Line railroad bridge in Conway to marine traffic because of high water.

The Waccamaw River is currently at moderate flood stage but is anticipated to lower over the next few days, according to Horry County officials. Weather forecasts and water levels will be used to determine when normal operations will resume.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Horry County Public Works at 843-915-5410. Information about Waccamaw River water levels is available on the National Weather Service website.