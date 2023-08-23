CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The start of another school year means big things for Coastal Carolina University.

As fall classes begin on Wednesday, it’s a record-breaking year as about 2,800 freshmen join the campus community, a 5% increase from a year ago.

“A lot of people want to come to South Carolina,” said Amanda Craddock, vice president for enrollment management. We’re seeing that right here in our own county, right here in Horry.”

There’s a lot on the horizon for this school year, including the construction of new facilities and the addition of several new degree programs.

“Students are looking for a big school, but maybe not a super large, mega university,” Craddock said. “We’re that sweet spot right in the middle with just about 10,000 students. “Our athletics are getting out there on that national stage with many of our programs, football, baseball, especially.”

The start of a new year is always exciting, but this year, in particular, has a lot to look forward to. On the athletics side, the school will break ground on a $20 million indoor practice facility on Sept. 7. On the academics side, construction on the new Thompson library is continuing and a health and human performance facility is coming soon.

Even the students are itching to get back on campus.

“I’m always excited to meet new people,” said Teniia Brown, a senior theatre student. “That’s it. Like, honestly, if I could just connect with a new soul, get to know them, have a new connection.”

Avery Walters, a junior acting student, is also enthusiastic about the new year.

“I’m just excited to see what comes of this year,” he said. “Just kind of like how much my classes can impact me this year.”

CCU officials are also excited to see students roaming the campus again.

“I’m most excited to see the students on campus, all the hard work that my team and I did really pay off through the cycle,” Craddock said. “It’s why we do what we do. We were here for the students. We’re here to serve them.”