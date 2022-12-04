CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University football coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted a position at Liberty University in Virginia, according to a report by Pete Thamel with ESPN.

Reports said that Chadwell waited to make his final decision until after the Sun Belt game, which resulted in CCU’s loss to the Troy Trojans on Saturday with a final score of 26-45.

After Saturday’s game, Chadwell stated that he was open to coaching football somewhere else if he had the opportunity.

“If I am led to go somewhere else, then I will go somewhere else,” Chadwell said. “That’s the way I always try to do it. I don’t go for money. I don’t go for anything but where I believe that I can impact people in a positive way. That’s important to me.”

Chadwell and Liberty University agreed to a seven-year deal of more than $4 million per year, the announcement reads.