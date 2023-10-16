CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday as the city of Conway officially opened up its new pickleball courts.

People filled Collins Park to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the new courts. Although the ribbon was just cut on Monday, residents have been enjoying the new courts for the past few weeks.

The city of Conway, Conway Parks and Recreation and Conway Medical Center all teamed up to bring the courts to life.

The courts had been in the works for about a year and a half. Officials are excited to see people use them, as they wanted to do something to get the community involved.

The rec center has an indoor pickleball court with about 70 players, so they thought the outdoor court was the perfect addition.

“It’s our first pickleball course that we have outside. It’s been needed. This weekend, we had 45 players playing and it brings so much to our community,” said Ashley Smith, the director of Conway Parks and Recreation. “Not only, you know, we have tennis, we have pickleball and we have an older community that likes to come out and play in our park. And if you look around Collins Park, it’s just beautiful.”

Whether you’re a pickleball expert or just beginning, residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy the new courts in Collins Park.