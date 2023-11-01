CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center and the city of Conway held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the opening of the new Conway Medical Center Physical Therapy location, according to a news release by the Conway Medical Center.

The clinic is open to Conway Medical Center physical therapy patients. It has nearly 2,500 square feet of space and is designed to bring physical therapy services into the heart of Conway, the release said.

The clinic is located inside the Conway Sports and Fitness Center and construction began Sept. 1.

“Conway Medical Center has been a part of the community for over 95 years,” Andrea Erickson, CMC’s chief nursing officer said. “And it’s really something special to be able to bring services to the city itself, to bring services to where they people need them the most.”

Under a recently announced 10-year agreement, Conway Medical Center is paying the city of Conway a total of $275,000 to support the expansion of the Department of Parks and Recreation and offerings at the center, the release said.

“This is a huge partnership between Conway Medical Center and the city of Conway, “Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “We have so many residents who require physical therapy and have the added burden of traveling on Highway 501, and CMC’s presence here is enormous for our people and for the convenience of the services they need.”

More information about CMC’s Physical Therapy services can be found here.