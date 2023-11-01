CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a shooting early Wednesday morning near Coastal Carolina University.

One student said he went to his neighbors’ Halloween party on Bellamy Avenue and as he was leaving to go home, he saw a big group of people in the parking lot and heard multiple gunshots.

“You automatically assume something is wrong,” Darien Mack said. “Run, get safe. That’s what your body tells you. You just feel that.”

Conway police responded to the call in the Bellamy Coastal Complex off Highway 501. A police report obtained by News13 said a victim was taken to the hospital but didn’t give much information to authorities.

Mack, a CCU student, has lived at Coastal Bellamy for about three months. He said he immediately ducked down when he heard the gunshots and ran a few doors down to his apartment.

“I was fanning people in like, ‘come here, come inside, come inside if you need it,'” he said. “Then I heard another set of gunshots off in the distance to the right side of my building.”

Officers found multiple gunshots when they arrived, according to the report. Police also said they could hear gunshots while dispatch was on the phone.

Mack said he invited as many people as he could into his home who were trying to find shelter.

Once police arrived, he said he walked outside and saw 10-12 police cars and the entire parking lot was taped off.

Mack said officers told him the victim was grazed and taken to the hospital and that it might have been a drive-by shooting.

“I was like, ‘what, drive-by?” he said. “They said, ‘yeah, we see tire marks, we heard that a car was trying to peel out of the complex.'”

Mack said he’s doing OK and that it could have been worse.

“It’s all too real. It’s all too scary,” he said. “Like, it’s happening in Maine, it’s happening all over the place. It could have been me, it could have been the people that were running around in the parking lot trying to get away. What do you do other than run?”

The report said the victim gave officers a name, but that nothing appeared on South Carolina DMV records.

Count on News13 for updates.