CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper is giving more than 800 acres of surplus property off Highway 501 to the city of Conway, which plans to develop it as a recreation area and wildlife habitat.

The property is the former site of the Grainger Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant that was closed in 2012. The property also includes Lake Busbee, which was used as a cooling pond for the plant.

The property transfer still must be approved by the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee, which is scheduled to meet in January, Santee Cooper said in a news release. Santee Cooper the city signed a letter of intent for the agreement in September.

According to Santee Cooper’s release, Conway officials want to support downtown redevelopment by using the Grainger site to create walking trails, a beach and a marina to go along with additional development along Highway 501.

The letter of intent states that Conway will install permanent signage reflecting the utility’s contribution and that the deal for the property is “as is.”

It agreement also states that Santee Cooper will retain all easements for its transmission and distribution lines and that the utility will continue to conduct wetland and groundwater monitoring.