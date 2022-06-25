CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new scholarship honors the legacy of a Coastal Carolina University graduate who was killed in a 2020 car crash, according to an announcement this month from the Conway university.

Jessica Hughes graduated in 2017 and went on to become a student accounts specialist at the university, according to the announcement. She died at the age of 25.

Her coworkers founded the annual scholarship in 2021. A family friend — Navy Capt. Bruce Rutherford — heard about the effort and donated $50,000 to the memorial fund.

“I am thrilled that this scholarship was established in Jessica’s memory,” Hughes’ mother, Diana Gore, said in the announcement. “She was very passionate about her school and was able to go there with scholarships and become a first-generation college graduate. She made it her goal to get back to CCU to work, and she was honored to work in the financial services office. She loved helping students, and now, with this scholarship, she is continuing to help.”

Gore goes on to thank Rutherford, stating “the world needs more people like Bruce in it.”

The perpetual scholarship will help CCU students who major in marketing or finance.

Hughes, who lived in Longs, died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 905.

Donations can be made through CCU’s website.