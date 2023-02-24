CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries are being reported after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Conway.
The crash in the 2900 block of Church Street/Highway 501 blocked two lanes of traffic for about an hour and a half before reopening, Conway police said in a Facebook post.
Conway police and fire units are at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.