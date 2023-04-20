CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Shots were fired Thursday morning near a Conway Walmart, according to June Wood, a city spokesperson.
Police were called to the area of 2709 Church Street for shots fired, Wood said. That address is listed as a Walmart.
Officers are investigating, but Wood said there is no threat to the area. No injuries have been reported.
Officers cleared the scene before noon.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.
