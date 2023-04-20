CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Shots were fired Thursday morning near a Conway Walmart, according to June Wood, a city spokesperson.

Police were called to the area of 2709 Church Street for shots fired, Wood said. That address is listed as a Walmart.

Officers are investigating, but Wood said there is no threat to the area. No injuries have been reported.

Officers cleared the scene before noon.

